Enjoy Indy hot spots for free and give back on MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Events kick off on Sunday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day across Indianapolis. Many of the city’s biggest attractions offer free admission for the holiday.

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Museum of Art is welcoming the public to enjoy a day of free admission and special programming all in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Museum staff say the event is family friendly and will feature local poets, singers, and artists all spreading messages of love. There will also be large group meditation sessions to allow people to reflect and relieve anxiety.

Everything at the museum begins at 1 p.m. and the program lasts until 4 p.m. The Indianapolis Museum of Art is located on Michigan Road at 38th Street.

This is all part of a partnership between IMA and The Martin Luther King Community Center. The museum is encouraging those who come and enjoy the free admission, to bring a donation. They are looking for breakfast snacks, toiletries, and also school and art supplies.

On Monday, with the donation of a nonperishable food item for each attraction, White River State Park is offering free parking an free admission to all of the attractions there, including the NCAA Hall of Champions, the zoo, and the State Museum. If you choose to visit the State Museum, you can also get free health screening from Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Health.

You can also get into the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis free on Monday and Conner Prairie.

If you’re looking to give back on your day off, the Indiana Historical Society is inviting guests to help pack care packages to benefit the Healthnet Homeless Initiative Program. Healthnet is also collecting new or gently used cold-weather items like hats, gloves, socks, and coats.

The events at the Indiana Historical Society begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and continue until 5 p.m. The Indiana Historical Society is located at Ohio and West streets downtown.

Also Monday, in Noblesville, the Boys & Girls Club has teamed up with the Indiana Blood Center to host a blood drive in on MLK Day. Donation times are 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The need for blood is urgent right now, according to the Indiana Blood Center.

All donors will receive a $10 off coupon for Noodles and Company in Noblesville. The Boys & Girls Club is located at 1448 Conner Street.

At IUPUI on Monday, hundreds of students, faculty, and guests will be volunteering across the city for the IUPUI Day of Service. Everyone should meet at the IUPUI Campus Center at 8 a.m. to participate. One specific event happening in coordination with this day of service is the “Pack Away Hunger” service project. Volunteers will package and box 50,000 meals destined for hungry families across Indianapolis. Volunteers will gather at the Schwitzer Center on campus from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The 2016 event resulted in more than 51,000 meals being distributed.

Also happening Monday, you can catch a free performance by about a half dozen Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra members at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital at 12 p.m.

