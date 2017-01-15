Greenwood teenager arrested after shooting 16-year-old in head

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old is in custody after he shot and killed a 16-year-old in the head early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Jaden Lane where officers discovered a the victim with a gunshot wound to the head in the back seat of a car.

Upon investigation, it was determined that 18-year-old Isaac Stinemetz shot the victim following an argument. Stinemetz went on to admit that he shot the victim by accident, claiming that he thought the gun was unloaded.

Greenwood authorities would later retrieve the gun from a storm drain after Stinemetz admitted to dumping it there when he fled the scene.

Stinemetz was taken into custody without incident.

He faces a preliminary charge of reckless homicide.

