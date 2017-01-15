Health officials urge Indiana residents to get flu shots

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials are urging Indiana residents to get their flu shots following a recent surge in flu-like illnesses.

The Indiana State Department of Health says flu cases are rising in many parts of the state and four Indiana residents have died of influenza since October.

The state agency recommends that everyone who’s at least six months old get a flu vaccine every year, particularly health care workers and pregnant women.

The vaccine takes about two weeks to be fully effective.

State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says “it’s always heartbreaking” when someone dies from the flu. He says he hopes any Hoosier who hasn’t receive the flu vaccine this year considers getting one soon because the state’s just entering the peak flu season.

