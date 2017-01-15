Man arrested in Muncie in connection to Indy murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – One man was arrested Friday in Muncie in connection to an Indianapolis murder.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff, Caleb Antonio Keller was taken into custody Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy, who is also a liaison with the U.S. Marshalls Office, heard about the warrant and also received a tip about Keller’s whereabouts.

The tip lead deputies to Keller’s girlfriend’s apartment on the south end of Muncie, where he was apprehended.

According to court records, Keller was wanted for a July 2016 murder. However, it is not clear at this point which case Keller is connected to.

Keller is currently being held in Delaware County Jail.

