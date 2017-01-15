Trump lashes out at Brennan on Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump is lashing out at CIA chief John Brennan for saying the president-elect doesn’t understand the threat posed by Russia.
Trump tweeted of Brennan, “Was this the leaker of Fake News?”
The Sunday night jab was a reference to a recent intelligence briefing that raised questions about Trump’s connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The CIA director said Sunday morning on Fox News that Trump lacks “full appreciation and understanding” of the implications of lifting sanctions on Russia.
Trump acknowledged Brennan’s criticism and said he “couldn’t do much worse” as president.