GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A water main break has closed down parts of Madison Avenue early Sunday.

The water main break is said to be 12 inches in diameter and has closed both northbound lanes and a turning lane on 8021 South Madison Avenue.

It is believed it will take several hours to repair the 57-year-old main.

Citizens Energy Group plans to invest nearly $100 million in the system over the next two years to make improvements to its aging infrastructure.

