INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in critical condition after their vehicle struck a building Monday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West 21st Street.

Officials said the man hit a light post before striking the building. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash as well as slickness from the roads.

He was later transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

