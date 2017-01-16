Annessa’s Just One Thing: Morning Drink of Water

Think about this statement: Your day will completely change when you drink 16-20 ounces of water right when you wake up. We know this is nothing you haven’t heard before, but are you doing it? It’s just common sense, but is it common practice?

Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley says part of achieving eight loss and health goals is being able to see those obstacles and remove them. Here, she shares the ONE THING you can do this week:

Take that water bottle and put it in the first place you visit in the morning ….the bathroom. The minute you get in there, chug the 20 ounces water.

Just one thing to make happen this week – 16 ounces of water put in your bathroom at night, so you can chug it in the morning. Commit to that ONE THING this week, and see how it changes your week.

Focus on that. I don’t want to be more noise in your world- your time is to valuable for that. I want to give you one small thing that will make a positive powerful impact on your day.

To learn more, visit:

www.annessard.com

Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD

Twitter: @AnnessaRD

Instagram: @AnnessaRD

