INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers heading to Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump will be heading to Washington D.C. soon.

Among them will be 14-year-old Abigail Eutsler an 8th grader from North Ridge Middle School.

Eutsler has been to two other inaugurations, but said she was so young at the time that she doesn’t remember much about them.

Click the video to see more from our interview with her.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...