Greenfield man convicted of killing daughter, faces 66 years in prison for difference case

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenfield man sentenced to 67.5 years in prison after he was convicted of killing his one-year-old daughter, faces another 66 years in prison in a different case.

According to our partners at the Greenfield Daily Reporter, Matthew Wagoner is set to plead guilty to charges in an unrelated sexual assault case. According to court records, a plea agreement was reached last week. He had originally pleaded not guilty in the case.

According to the paper, in 2014, Wagoner was charged with child exploitation and two counts of child molestation. The paper reports court documents show that police in Henry County started investigating Wagoner in early 2014 after two women said they found inappropriate photos of a girl’s body on his cell phone.

Those court documents state Wagoner told police he took the pictures of the girl after she complained of an irritation on her skin. The girl told police she never felt any discomfort and the girl’s mom said she never received photos.

According to the paper, court documents state another girl told detectives she saw Wagoner sexually assault the girl when they were staying at his house.

As he was going through the court proceedings in that case, he was charged with the murder of his one-year-old daughter, Zoey, after she died of blunt force trauma.

Zoey’s mother, Jessica Merriman, was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

According to the Greenfield Daily Reporter, Wagoner faces between 24 and 66 years in prison for the sexual assault case. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for next week.

