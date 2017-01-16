How to keep a high credit score

(WISH) – Jane King at the Nasdaq has some advice for keeping a good credit score.

A high credit score ensures you will likely qualify for perks like competitive loan rates and credit cards.

The best way to get better with money and improve your credit score is to follow the financial habits of successful people.

Here are the best ways to boost that credit score:

Check your credit score at least once a year (it will show you how much you owe and to whom)

By regularly checking the report, you can spot errors and get them fixed before you seek a loan;

Have a system in place to pay bills on time (there’s automatic bill pay or you can vow to pay each bill as soon as it hits your mailbox)

Even if you have a high limit on your credit card, don’t rack up purchases on it;

It’s good to have activity but pay it off each month;

Think twice before applying for new credit (a bank looking into your credit history can ding it)

