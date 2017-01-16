Indy Radio personality shows off his progress with PAI Medical Group

It’s been five months since Q95’s Gunner made the decision to grow back his own hair, with help from PAI Medical Group of Indiana. Today on Indy Style, Gunner chats about his results, along with Clinic Director and Patient Darren Andrews.

PAI Medical Indiana

3500 DePauw Blvd, Suite 3090

Indianapolis, IN 46268

To learn more, visit www.WeGrowHairIndy.com or call 1-888-PAI-512 to schedule a very private, personal evaluation and find out why you are losing your hair and which procedure will work for you.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PAI MEDICAL GROUP OF INDIANA

