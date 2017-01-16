Jordan’s honors slain employees with free lunch for customers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — An east side restaurant served a free lunch on Monday in honor of two employees who were killed earlier this month.

Management of Jordan’s Chicken, Fish & Gyros said there was no better way to honor their employees than to feed the community that they were trying to serve.

Lines stretched around the business’ Shadeland Avenue location.

Anyone who showed up was given a free lunch.

They had 2,000 pounds of chicken wings on hand.

This was all in honor of Ammar Shatnawi and Wesam Sammour.

Two suspects shot and killed them earlier this month at the Jordan’s near 21st Street and Post Road.

“Those employees were family, they were sons, they were teachers, they were uncles. they were a big part of their community, hardworking men,” said Sam Saadeh, a manager at the family owned restaurant chain.

“The coming together and the giving in spite of the hurt and the pain to me that’s what its all about,” said Sandra Richardson, as she waited in line.

“It’s very sad what’s happening, its very sad. We just can’t get together at all. We need to,” said Clydelta Patterson, while clutching a photograph of the employees.

Shatnawi and Sammour were killed in a late night robbery on January 3rd. Two masked suspects entered the restaurant, jumped the counter, and out of view of surveillance cameras shot and killed the two.

No one has been arrested for this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Jordan’s is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

