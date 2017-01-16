Local author & artist collaborate on book All About Martin Luther King, Jr.

Celebrate MLK Day with some beautiful artwork and a history lesson to match! Indianapolis-based Blue River Press is announcing a new series for young readers titled—ALL ABOUT which will feature key historical, relevant and important people and sites in our lives.

Author Todd Outcalt (“All About…” Series) and Jennifer Mujezinovic, (Artist, “All About…” Series) explain!

About Todd: Todd wrote the MLK,Jr. book, which is a young readers book grades 4-8;dedicated the book to TEN POINT COALITION; he is a friend of the organization and a supporter; he is a pastor; he has written several other books from self-help titles on dealing with breast cancer to mystery holiday book series to a book on Indiana Wineries with an updated version soon to be released. http://www.ministrymatters.com/all/author/Todd_Outcalt

About Jennifer: Jennifer has done the cover art for the entire ALL ABOUT series with other local artists doing the interior sketches. She has shown at several galleries, Hoosier Artist Gallery, Curly Tale Art, to name a few and has a co-op studio in Carmel at the Indiana Design Center. Her website is http://www.jmujezinovic.com/

RIVER PRESS (http://brpressbooks.com/) Twitter account (https://twitter.com/blueriverpress) and Cardinal Publishers Group (www.cardinalpub.com)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...