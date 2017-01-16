New IMPD police chief stops by WISH-TV to discuss key issues in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Bryan Roach is less than one week into his new role as chief of police in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He’s an Indianapolis native and has held every rank in the department. Now, he has the highest role.

Roach stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios Monday morning and spoke with WISH-TV’s Lauren Lowrey about his new position, as well as key issues in Indianapolis.

Some of the topics he discussed include last year’s crime record, not enough officers in Indy, and restoring funding for Ten Point Coalition.

Watch the full-interview above.

