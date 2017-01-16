Red Cross honors MLK Day, installs 1,000 free smoke alarms in Indiana

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana is among the top ten states with home fire-related injuries and deaths, but the Red Cross is hoping to change that.

Red Cross staff and volunteers throughout the state are giving away 1,000 new smoke alarms to serve vulnerable Indiana communities.

In Speedway Monday morning the American Red Cross of Central Indiana, along with the Speedway Fire Department, were installing, testing, and replacing batteries in smoke alarms, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“As we look to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we will use his message of service to save lives and prevent fires,” said Duchess Adjei, regional communication director for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross estimates there have been more than 110 fire-related incidents in Indiana since Dec. 1, 2016.

