ST. PAUL, MN (WFLA) – It’s been so cold in Minnesota that soap bubbles freeze in the frigid temperatures.

On January 15th, Mike Shaw captured a breathtaking time-lapse video of several soap bubbles freezing amidst five-degree weather.

In the video, you can see the incredible progression of ice crystals forming and swirling around in the soap bubble as it freezes. Check out the video above to see video of four different bubbles forming and freezing.

