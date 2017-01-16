Teen suspect in custody after short police chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A teen is in custody Friday morning, after crashing into a tree after a short police chase.

According to police, an officer saw a young white male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue. An officer ran the plates, and the vehicle came back as a possibly stolen vehicle.

Police said when the officer went to knock on the window, it woke up the young man. As soon as he saw the officer, police said he hit the gas and took off eastbound down 30th Street. Officers followed the direction the SUV went, and found it wrecked into a tree directly behind IMPD north headquarters.

IMPD said the suspect fled on foot.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

