This week’s Community Calendar events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Did you see something on the WISH-TV Community Calendar and would like more information?

Here are the events we are highlighting this week:

If you looking for work in the new year stop by the Job Center at the library. They’re offering free help with computer skills, resume building, job searches and interviewing techniques. Contact your local branch for more.

Saturday, January 21st, join the “Bop to the Top” at the One America Tower. Participants climb more 36 floors to get to the top. Proceeds help support the Riley Children’s Hospital. All age groups are welcome.

Wednesday, January 25th, “Impact” will host a job fair at 12th & Arlington from 9:00am until noon. Resumes will be accepted and on the spot hiring will take place.

Devour Indy’s “Winter-Fest” starts Monday. The newly-formed city-wide event includes “Devour Downtown,” “Devour Northside” and “Chow Down Midtown”. Enjoy 3 course value menu’s from some of the city’s best restaurants and more.

Saturday, January, 28th, it’s the year of the rooster as the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis celebrates the traditional Chinese New Year. Celebration, fun and activities are free with your museum admission.

