University of Indy students ‘Pack Away Hunger’ with 50,000 meals to honor MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – 50,000 meals were packed by students, faculty and staff at the University of Indianapolis on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

More than 250 students, faculty and staff participated in the service project “Pack Away Hunger” at the Schwitzer Center on the university’s campus.

The meals were distributed to hungry families across Indianapolis. They were “high-nutrition meals, including rice, soy, vegetables and flavorings.”

In 2016, more than 51,000 meals were distributed.

