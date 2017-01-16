We put the Instant Pot to the test in the kitchen

It’s the latest craze in the world of kitchen trends! Have you heard of The Instant Pot? It’s an electric pressure cooker- a safer, easier to use version of what we might have used years ago on the stove top.

Basilmomma’s Heather Tallman says since The Instant Pot craze hit the women of America, there has also come with it questions: How do you use it? What can you make in it? And for many who have limited cooking skills- the Instant Pot seems to be the MAGIC pot! Just set it and forget it!

Today on Indy Style, Heather shares a very easy recipe that is also the filling of a tasty beef burrito: Red Sauce Smothered Burritos!

http://basilmomma.com/2016/12/red-sauce-smothered-burritos-instant-pot.html/

Recipe for dried bean soup: http://basilmomma.com/2017/01/vegetarian-instant-pot-bean-soup-using-dried-beans.html/

Tips on making a meatloaf: http://basilmomma.com/2016/12/bbq-bacon-meatloaf-instant-pot.html/

To learn more, visit www.basilmomma.com.

