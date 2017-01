INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the area of East 30th Street and North Mitthoefer Road just after 9 p.m.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...