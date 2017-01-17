3 hospitalized after bobcat attack in New Hampshire

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says three women have been taken to a medical facility for treatment after an animal attack Tuesday.

According to DEEP, a bobcat jumped on one of the women in a greenhouse on Waterhole Road. The greenhouse is on the property of The Caring Community, a social service provider of residential and day programs.

Officials say the women were injured by the bobcat while they were in the greenhouse for a program taking place there. They say when the bobcat jumped on one woman, the other two were scratched while trying to help her.

All three of the women were taken to the Marlborough Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Local law enforcement authorities and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police responded to the scene shortly before noon and were able to shoot and kill the bobcat.

According to DEEP, the bobcat was taken to the state department of health lab to test it for rabies.

DEEP Wildlife Authorities say it is rare for bobcats to attack humans, but usually rabies is the cause if they do.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...