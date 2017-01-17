A performance from “Calder, The Musical”

You’ve heard about the musical from our very own Performance Arts Critic Tom Alvarez, and now you get to see a part of it in motion. Check out this performance from “Calder, The Musical.”

“Calder, The Musical” is based on the life of American artist Alexander Calder who created “a world in which there is no evil” through his art. The family-friendly musical explores Calder’s deep conviction that—in a world filled with discord, violence and war—art has the power to inspire peace. Also about the power of ideas and imagination, the homage brings Calder’s art to life and seeks to mirror its whimsy and joyfulness through drama, music, song, dance, and visual art.

Synopsis:

“Calder, the Musical” traces the life of American artist Alexander Calder and brings his art to life on stage through a theatrical experience of drama, music, dance, and visual art. Narrated by an unlikely muse, the show chronicles his beginnings as a young boy through nearly eighty years of artistic creation. The story opens at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City at the opening of “Calder’s Universe,” a major retrospective of his career. As the guests stroll, we flashback in time. We explore his whimsical creations beginning in his childhood workshop, to the streets of Paris, to his movable wire circus of the 1920s and 30s, new loves and paths to follow on ship journeys, hardships as a struggling artist, creation of his mobiles and stabiles, and more, all amid the ongoing conflicts and times of the 20th century. The musical comes back full circle again in the Whitney Museum near the end of his life. Within a world of increasing and continual dark influences, audiences will be transported to Calder’s imaginative world where art has the ability to bridge ideas of hope, and harmony.

A preview of “Calder, The Musical” was presented at the Indianapolis IndyFringe Theatre Festival, Aug. 18 – 28, 2016 and was named the No. 1 Best-Selling Show!

The full production will premiere at the IndyFringe Basile Theatre on Jan. 27 and run through Feb. 12.

Website for tickets for “Calder” is www.indyfringe.org.

