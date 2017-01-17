Columbus man arrested for drugs following traffic stop

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man was arrested following a stop in which drugs were found on his person Monday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of the Lowell Fishing site in Bartholomew County when officers observed a vehicle without lights.

After searching the vehicle, they found a clear glass pipe and one bag containing a white crystal substance.

55-year-old Raymond John Monteleone was taken into custody and admitted to deputies that he’d been smoking methamphetamine before they arrived.

He faces preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...