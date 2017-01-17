Delaware County prosecutor changing how drug cases handled

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Delaware County says he’s changing the way his office handles drug prosecutions.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports that effective this month Delaware County Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold’s office will have one staff member, chief deputy prosecutor Zach Craig, overseeing all drug cases. Arnold and Craig say they’ll continue to seek prison time for those who manufacture and deal drugs.

Craig says the office will try to be as consistent as possible with how drug cases are handled. Arnold says he thought a change was needed because “you go into five different courts, you can get five different sentences, five different outcomes. And that’s not right.”

Local law enforcement officials say they’re happy with the new arrangement and think it will be beneficial in their anti-drug efforts.

