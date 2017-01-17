East side nightclub fight ends in shooting; 2 seriously hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities say two people are seriously hurt after a fight inside an Indianapolis nightclub spilled outside and ended in gunfire.
Police were called to the VIP Lounge near 38th Street and Emerson Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department official said an officer heard 30 shots fired.
Detective said there were 200 to 300 people inside the lounge.
One shooting victim was found at a nearby gas station.
Police have not said what led up to the fight and shootings. Officers have also not said if anyone is in custody.
