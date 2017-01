GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – Eastern Howard School Corporation is closed Tuesday because nurses were not available.

According to the website, the corporation was not able to get any substitute nurses.

"With over 200 children out of school on Friday ill we are uncertain what might happen with children and staff sick, and no medical staff available," the website stated. "We will continue to scrub the facility and plan on having school tomorrow. Thank you for understanding and again, our apologies. We will make this day up on President's day."

