GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Grant County garage break-in is being investigated by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers said on Jan. 13 around 11 a.m., a white man entered the garage in the 2900 block of County Road 412 South.

The suspect is described as wearing:

Green army style jacket

Gray hoodie under the jacket

Black sock cap

Black gloves

Light colored pants

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

