How to stop common bad dog behavior

Time to “get schooled” in Dog Training 101! Mike Underwood, Co-Owner of Camp Bow Wow Lawrenceville, gives us all a lesson in teaching and training your dog the RIGHT way!

• Create a “Chew Toy” Corner: All dogs unintentionally chew, rip and slobber on some of your most coveted items. Until your puppy can be trusted not to destroy your home, do not allow them to roam around unsupervised. Give Fido an area of his own where he can enjoy himself when you are out of the house or unable to closely monitor him. Flood this area with a variety of toys. He will naturally learn to chew and play with these items instead of yours. Also, be sure to protect your belongings by storing them in places that aren’t easily accessible.

• Dinner Time: You may find that every time you sit down for a meal your pet runs up to the table for a snack as well. If you do not want your pet to ask for food while you are eating, teach him a “go to your place” command to steer him away from the table. Offer Fido a doggy treat once he has learned this command to prevent him from hanging around the dinner table.

• “Potty” Training – Get to the heart of the problem: If you’re having issues with your dog urinating inside of the house, it can be for one of a few possible reasons:

o The dog might be dealing with a medical condition such as a urinary tract infection;

o The dog might be anxious and in distress about being left alone;

o The dog was left alone for longer than he can hold his bladder;

o He is not fully house-trained;

o Be sure to take Fido for walks regularly and consult with a veterinarian for possible health issues that may be related to this behavior.

• Move Around: Exercise is the key! A majority of behavior issues stem from the lack of proper exercise. At least one 30-minute walk per day is sufficient for most dogs. Playing in the backyard or in the house does not count as exercise.

• Seek Outside Help: If you’re finding difficulty in training your pet, try taking a pet training class. A professional can help you learn the skills needed to make changes in your pet’s behavior. Getting your dog to respect you is critical to having your dog listen to you. It may be beneficial to seek assistance from someone who is skilled in this area.

• Socialize Your Dog: Socializing your dog can have a tremendous effect on their development and interactions at home. Newly socialized dogs become calmer, friendly, affectionate, and can adapt better to a new environment. Camp Bow Wow understands the benefits of social interaction and exercise, and offers group and private training classes through its Behavior Buddies program for pets. Training classes are held at Camp Bow Wow locations nationwide, as well as at client’s homes.

• Teach An Old Dog A New Trick: Despite the common myth that you can’t train older dogs, older dogs actually learn quite well. Not only will doing some reward-based training help you and your new dog create a positive bond, it will also help keep your dog’s brain active and challenged.

• Train Your Dog and Yourself: Enlist your entire family and dog into a reward-based training class. A reputable trainer will help educate you and your family on the proper ways to interact with your dog.

About Camp Bow Wow ®

Local Camp:

Camp Bow Wow Lawrence: http://www.campbowwow.com/lawrence

10830 Pendleton Pike

Indianapolis, IN 46236

In 15 years, Camp Bow Wow, the premier pet care franchise, has grown to include over 130 open locations across North America, becoming a $93 million brand. In 2016, the company was ranked 204 out of 500 in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. Since the Broomfield, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, Camp Bow Wow has sold more than 150 franchises in 38 states, plus one in Canada, over 70% having women in ownership. In August 2014, Camp Bow Wow was acquired by VCA, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a leading animal healthcare company in the United States and Canada.

The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes:

Home Buddies by Camp Bow Wow® – premier in-home pet care

Behavior Buddies® – premier dog training

The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation – a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills.

About Behavior Buddies:

Camp Bow Wow’s Certified Behavior Buddies Trainers complete an extensive training program with top dog behavior experts and can help pet parents with anything from basic obedience and tricks, all the way up to the tougher issues like leash reactivity. Whether you want to participate in a group setting, take private lessons, or have them train your dog while you’re away, the trainers are ready to work with you and your pup.

Camp Bow Wow’s dog trainers only use reward-based training methods. They believe in rewarding a dog for doing well, rather than having a dog work to avoid a bad outcome. A reward can mean treats, food, praise or even a toy your dog loves. They use clicker training in their obedience classes to let the dog know when they have done the behavior correctly. This helps the dog learn quickly, and then we work to eliminate the clicker and treats. Training this way is fun and rewarding for both the humans and the dogs.

About The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation: Each year, countless pets are unable to receive the medical care they need due to treatment costs. For struggling pet parents and shelter dogs across the country, Camp Bow Wow’s nonprofit, The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, acts as a lifeline that offers medical care grants of up to $2,500 to treat broken bones, abdominal obstruction, heartworm, parvovirus, cancer, and other urgent medical conditions.

Company Website: www.campbowwow.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...