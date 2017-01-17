Indiana lawmakers ready to tackle Governor Holcomb’s State of the State address

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As Indiana republicans applaud Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan outlined in his first State of the State, democrats are worried about a lack of specifics.

A little more than a week after being sworn-in, the republican delivered a 25 minute speech Tuesday.

“I’d give him a solid, “B,” State Rep. Carey Hamilton said. “I think he did a good job.”

“I personally found very little to argue with the governor,” State Senate Pro-Tem David Long said. “I think he did a very nice job in his first State of the State,” State Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane said.

His five pillar plan on jobs, workforce, roads, government service and drug crisis is in line with what house and senate republicans want to focus on. While it was a hit to some, democrat leaders believe there was a miss.

“However, and it is the elephant in the room,” Indiana House Minority Leader Scott Pelath said. “I was looking to hear one thing in particular, and I did not hear it. And that was, ‘I embrace the house republican tax increase plan.”

To fund roads, house GOP leaders want to increase the gas tax by ten cents, add a $15 annual vehicle fee, and $150 annual electric vehicle fee. In his State of the State, Governor Holcomb said he’s open to a menu of options, but didn’t mention the house plan.

“We don’t need political cover,” Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma said. “We don’t need political courage, and we’re showing it. We need political vision, and leadership, and we’re exercising that.”

He’s only been on the job for a week, but lawmakers believe his State of State will outline a success session.

“He’s very likeable person, he’s a direct person,” State Senate Pro-Tem Long said. “He’s earnest, and he cares. I think that will come out as time goes by. I think he’ll be a very popular governor.”

Unlike Mike Pence, who mentioned gun rights, health care, and religious in his 2016 State of the State, Governor Holcomb didn’t touch upon social issues.

Republican leaders have said this session is about the budget, and not social issues. Democrats were disappointed to hear no talk of LGBT protections.

But they weren’t surprised to see the new governor steer clear of those issues. “Well, you’re not exactly sure what you bought until you bring it home,” Indiana House Minority Leader Pelath said. “Whoever advised him to stay away from those issues probably gave him good advice.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...