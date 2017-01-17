Indy’s DPW seeing more reports for potholes after change in weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The change in the weather has caused a lot of problems for drivers and crews working on potholes across Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has received more reports so far this year for potholes compared to the same time last year.

Chopper 8 flew over I-465 on Tuesday morning as drivers tried to avoid a large pothole in the middle lane. Several drivers had to pull over because of the damage and the repair can be costly.

“On the low end 5, 6, 7 hundred dollars depending on if you need the tire, wheel, front end alignment if the wheel is repairable or needs to be replaced and it goes up,” said Donnie Moorehouse, owner of Moorehouse Body Shop.

Moorehouse is the owner of Moorehouse Body Shop on the city’s south side. He’s been in business for 23 years now.

“I think we had some heavier snow last year, but we’re extremely busy right now, two to three weeks behind and still booking.”

He said his shop has been working on all sorts of repairs, including those needed because of potholes.

“I think this week so far we’ve had three or four brought in just for potholes,” he said.

DPW is also receiving more reports after this past weekend.

“We did see a little bit of increase around this time last year, but again that’s simply because of those fluctuating temperatures,” said Jennifer Hashem, DPW spokesperson.

Hashem said DPW had around 500 reports around this time last year and that number is now up to 700.

“We will have crews out for the reminder of the week. We’ll assess that on a case by case basis just as people call in those request we’ll address those as they come in,” she said.

DPW is encouraging residents to report a pothole in your neighborhood.

“We’re going to continue staying on top of it and continue that vigilant attack especially when we head into pothole blitz this spring,” said Hashem.

You can file a report through the Request Indy app on your mobile device, through the Indy’s Pothole Viewer, or call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317 327-4622.

