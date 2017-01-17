Muncie cancer service center’s server, backup drive hacked and taken for ransom

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – The server and backup drive at the Cancer Services of East Central Indiana- Little Red Door in Muncie were hacked and taken for ransom by an international cyberterroism organization, according to the agency.

The server and backup drive were hacked on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 10 p.m. On Thursday, Jan. 12, staff and the board of directors were informed of the ransom.

The agency said the cyberterrorism organization demanded $43,000.

According to a release, the Executive Director, President and Vice President first started receiving text messages on their person cell phones, then through a letter and several emails. The international organization sent extortion threats and threatened to contact “family members of living and deceased cancer clients, donors and community partners.”

Immediate action was taken by staff and board of directors to notify those affected by the security breach.

The FBI told staff and board of directors to “not open any suspicious email, link, to not engage with the cyberterrorists, not respond to ransom demands and report communication from them to the agency and/or law enforcement.”

Executive Director Aimee Fant. who is working with the FBI, said most of the agency’s data is in cloud storage.

“The agency will not pay a ransom when all funds raised must instead go to serving families, all stage cancer clients, late stage car/hospice support and preventative screenings,” Fant said.

In addition, Fant included the agency is going to replace and rebuild its data. They will replace their terminal server with a secure cloud-based system.

The agency said it is continuing to work with cancer clients and will be running by the end of the week.

Little Red Door of Indianapolis is not affected by the cyber attack, Fant said.

The agency has been taking the appropriate measures to work with IT firms and law enforcement to keep the safety and security of those who receive cancer care services and donors and staff.

Cancer Services apologizes for any “inconvenience and distress experienced on account of this act of cyberterrorism.”

To report any suspicious ransomware activity, you are asked to contact the FBI at 317-595-4000.

If you have questions about the Muncie cancer care agency breach, you are asked to contact Aimee Fant at aimee@littlereddooreci.org or 765-284-9063

Click here to learn more about the agency.

