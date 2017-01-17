Physicians identify top 5 places with most germs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Physicians at American Family Care identified the top five places with the most germs and how to protect yourself from them.

According to physicians, the top five places with the most germs include:

Debit card machine: (When using a debit card machine, use your knuckles instead of a fingertip when punching in your credit card pin. This is so you aren’t transferring germs if you rub your eye or mouth with your fingertip)

Community pens: (Physicians suggest whether at work or using a pin at a public place to never pick up a pen because they are covered with other people's germs. Instead, carry around your own pen)

Shaking hands: (If you are in a situation where you feel you have to shake hands with someone else, be sure to wash or sanitize your hands immediately)

Cell phones, tablets: (Most people use their cell phones and tablets on a daily basis, which means germs are all over your devices. Be sure to wipe your phone down with a disinfecting wipe to reduce spreading germs)

Gas pump: (Grab a towel by the pump before picking it up with the gas nozzle)

The clinic released the following fast flu facts:

Children under the age of 6, pregnant women and adults 65 or older are at high risk for serious flu complications like inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissues or multi-organ failure.

Most experts think flu viruses spread mainly by droplets made when someone with flu coughs, sneezes or talks. They can infect you from six feet away.

People can carry the virus and risk exposing others when they show little symptoms.

Frequently touched surfaces at work or school should be cleaned and disinfected especially if someone is ill.

Flu activity monitored by CDC, check link for cases in your area: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm#ILIMap

