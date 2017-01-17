Police seek information in 2016 north side robbery

Staff Reports Published: Updated:
(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery on the city’s north side.

The robbery occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on June 23, 2016, at a Family Dollar located in the 2600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect pointed a black semi-automatic at the cashier as the cashier had the register open to serve a customer. Police say he then took money and ran out the main entrance of the Family Dollar, eastbound.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you have any information that will assist authorities, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Information provided is considered anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV