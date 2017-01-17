Police seek information in 2016 north side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery on the city’s north side.

The robbery occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on June 23, 2016, at a Family Dollar located in the 2600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect pointed a black semi-automatic at the cashier as the cashier had the register open to serve a customer. Police say he then took money and ran out the main entrance of the Family Dollar, eastbound.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Information provided is considered anonymous.

