INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden has been named co-chair to one of May’s hottest events.

The Rev is an evening of entertainment featuring celebrity and local chefs creating foods inspired by IndyCar Series drivers.

Newgarden will now serve as the honorary chair of the event

The announcement was made at Milktooth, an Indianapolis restaurant getting national recognition for its original dishes.

The Rev is scheduled for May 6.

