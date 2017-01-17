Senior project raises funding to purchase trauma kits for local officers

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus North High School senior was recognized Tuesday at a Columbus Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting for his efforts to purchase trauma kits for local officers.

17-year-old Kevin Thompson raised over $6,000 for his senior project after he saw the need for the trauma kits after speaking with an officer.

The kits will contain latex gloves, a CPR shield, pressure tourniquet and quick clot gauze. One will be issued to each officer of the Columbus Police Department.

“These kits can be carried by the officer and are designed to stop traumatic bleeding,” said CPD Chief Deputy Todd Harry. “We would like to thank Kevin for working hard to raise the funds to purchase the lifesaving kits for our officers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...