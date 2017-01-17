Suspect arrested after crashing into house on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect is under arrest after a police chase that ended in a collision with a house on the city’s east side.

Isearron McCloud, 37, faces preliminary charges that include possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, battery, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m. an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer tried to conduct a traffic stop after seeing a black Cadillac cut off another vehicle and turn into a gas station parking lot. The driver did not stop and instead ran a stop sign at East 19th Street, sending the Cadillac into the air. The car landed in the yard of a residence in the 1800 block of North Layman Avenue, hitting a tree, rolling onto its side, colliding with a parked Mustang and finally hitting the front of the house.

According to police, McCloud ran toward the house as the homeowner came outside. The suspect then struggled with the homeowner in the living room before McCloud ran into the homeowner’s bathroom. As he came out of the bathroom, police took McCloud into custody.

Inside the bathroom police found two bags of marijuana and a handgun police believe belongs to McCloud.

McCloud was taken to Eskenazi Hospital after complaining of pain and has been transferred to the Arrestee Processing Center downtown.

Neither the officer nor the homeowner sustained injuries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...