The Lit Moose serves up deals during Devour Indy

Get ready to DEVOUR your food! Almost 200 restaurants in central Indiana will serve three-course, value-priced meals during the inaugural Devour Indy from Monday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 5. The city-wide dining experience is a combination of previously held restaurant week events – Devour Downtown, Devour Northside and Chow Down Midtown – with eateries on the west, east and south sides of Indianapolis.

Today on Indy Style, Head Chef Eric Huse of The Lit Moose, and Elise Shrock, Director of Operations with the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, share more about the big event and what’s on the menu! Oh, and Chef Eric makes two delicious plates of Blackened Salmon and Mediterranean Chicken. Yum!

About The Lit Moose:

• The Lit Moose is a new restaurant in Carmel that’s family owned and operated

• The Lit Moose is one of the new participating Devour Indy restaurants

• Devour Indy will be a city-wide event for the first time from Monday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 5 at 200 participating locations

• Diners can checkout DevourIndy.com to search the Devour Indy restaurant list and menus by area of town and type of cuisine

• Several partnership deals at hotels and area attractions are also available for diners to make an evening out – such as Painting with a Twist, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Connie Prairie, Southland Skating Center and more

About Devour Indy:

The list of participating restaurants and some menus can be found at DevourIndy.com, which also allows diners to search by cuisine type and region. Additional menus will be available as soon as the individual restaurants confirm and post dining options.

The original Indianapolis restaurant week, Devour Downtown, began in 2005 with less than 25 eateries. Originally developed by the Indianapolis Downtown Restaurant and Hospitality Association (IDRHA) in conjunction with the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, the event grew to more than 90 restaurants in 11 years.

With the success of Devour Downtown, eateries across Indianapolis expressed interest in participating in restaurant weeks, which led to Devour Northside (formerly Northside Nights) launching seven years ago and Chow Down Midtown starting six years ago.

Other information available on the website includes hotel and partner deals available during Devour Indy.

For more information and the list of participating restaurant and menus, visit DevourIndy.com.

