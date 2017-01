(WISH) – Jane King at the Nasdaq says President-elect Donald Trump confirmed he will keep his Twitter account while in office.

Trump plans to keep using his personal Twitter account, the president-elect confirmed in a weekend interview.

He told the Times of London that he won’t take over the @POTUS Twitter account and will instead keep his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump.

Trump has 46 million followers on social media.

