Actress Jane Levy on “Monster Trucks”

You may have seen previews for the new movie, “Monster Trucks,” in which a high school senior (Tripp) builds a monster truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. Well, after an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town with a most unlikely friend.

Actress Jane Levy, who starts in “Monster Trucks” chats about the new film and what moviegoers can expect!

To learn more, visit www.monstertrucksmovie.com

Jane’s Bio: www.imdb.com/name/nm3994408

