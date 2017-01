INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several schools were put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence Central High School, Brook Park Elementary School, Harrison Hill Elementary School, Early Elementary Park, and Belzer Middle School were put on lockdown due to police activity in the area, according to Lawrence Central High School.

The lockdown went into effect Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

