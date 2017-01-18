Columbus North HS band departs for inauguration performance

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Columbus North High School band left for Washington, D.C. early Wednesday morning.

The students from Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s hometown are heading to DC for the inauguration.

They piled into four buses and left around 2 a.m., 20 hours earlier than originally planned.

The band learned Tuesday afternoon that the inaugural committee’s CEO wanted a private performance, so the group will be playing Wednesday.

They will also perform in the Inaugural Parade on Friday. Pence, who graduated from Columbus North, asked the band to perform.

