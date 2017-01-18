Columbus Police: Vandals destroyed statues, lights at mini golf course

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus police are investigating after reports of vandalism at a miniature golf course.

The incident occurred the evening of Jan. 1 at the Columbus Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course located in the 1000 block of North Marr Road.

According to police, vandals destroyed two concrete animal statues, as well as many fluorescent lights.

The owner of the miniature golf course estimates damages of more than $5,000.

Police say security footage shows four people involved in the vandalism.

The miniature golf course is offering a $200 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Tom Foust at 812-376-2642.

Information provided will be considered anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...