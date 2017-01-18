Columbus Police: Vandals destroyed statues, lights at mini golf course

(Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus police are investigating after reports of vandalism at a miniature golf course.

The incident occurred the evening of Jan. 1 at the Columbus Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course located in the 1000 block of North Marr Road.

Police are looking for the suspects captured in this security footage (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)
According to police, vandals destroyed two concrete animal statues, as well as many fluorescent lights.

The owner of the miniature golf course estimates damages of more than $5,000.

Police say security footage shows four people involved in the vandalism.

The miniature golf course is offering a $200 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Tom Foust at 812-376-2642.

Information provided will be considered anonymous.

