Elderly woman attacked in Shelbyville home

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after an elderly woman was injured in her home.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call in the 5000 block of East 200 North. According to the sheriff’s department, an unknown person entered the home of an 88-year-old woman and hit her in the head as she sat in a chair.

The woman has been taken to Major Hospital for injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have information or have seen anything suspicious in the area, you are encouraged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661 or 888-387-1444.

