Fishers Police Department now accepting applications to Citizen’s Police Academy

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is holding its 32nd Citizens Police Academy.
The academy is designed to put citizens through “police style” training over the course of 12 weeks.
Some of the training in the program will include:
- Crime prevention
- Bicycle patrol
- Criminal law
- Police canine
- Traffic stops
- Weapons familiarization
- Self defense
- Evidence collection
- Criminal investigations
The sessions will be held at the Fishers Police Department every Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning on March 8 and will be open to individuals who reside or are employed in the Hamilton Southeastern School District. You must be 16 years or older to participate in the academy.
Applications are open until February 27. If you’re interested in joining, click here.