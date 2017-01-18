Fishers Police Department now accepting applications to Citizen’s Police Academy

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is holding its 32nd Citizens Police Academy.

The academy is designed to put citizens through “police style” training over the course of 12 weeks.

Some of the training in the program will include:

Crime prevention

Bicycle patrol

Criminal law

Police canine

Traffic stops

Weapons familiarization

Self defense

Evidence collection

Criminal investigations

The sessions will be held at the Fishers Police Department every Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning on March 8 and will be open to individuals who reside or are employed in the Hamilton Southeastern School District. You must be 16 years or older to participate in the academy.

Applications are open until February 27. If you’re interested in joining, click here.

