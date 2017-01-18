Intruder surprises 77-year-old grandmother

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a couple of break-ins and a robbery near Sherman and New York Street. Detectives quickly discovered that one man is tied to the three crimes. Police arrested 47-year-old Chawn Graham for the crimes. Graham is accused of breaking into the home of 77-year-old Patricia Vernon.

The grandmother told 24-Hour News 8, she heard three loud bangs. Vernon’s daughter went in search for the sound, and that is when she found Graham standing in her living room with a gun.

“I came down the stairs he pointed a gun at me, and said I’ve got a gun,” said Michelle Bush.

Bush and Vernon locked themselves in a room and called 911. Police arrived shortly after the call for help and were able to make an arrest. In the aftermath, Graham damaged the door and a glass window. Vernon made it clear she believes in second chances.

“Whether you are good, bad, or indifferent it does make a difference what you have done in the past it is what you do in the future,” said Vernon.

The grandmother’s frustration was on display as she talked about what she would say to Graham if she had a chance to talk to him.

“I wouldn’t talk to him, I would kick him in the balls,” said Vernon

Police have not released the charges against Graham. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said a probable cause affidavit has not been completed.

