Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at deputy

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been transported to the Putnam County Jail following an incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy sheriff.

35-year-old Adam Wagner was taken into custody from IU Health Methodist Hospital for his actions on January 12 where authorities went to the home of Wagner on reports of a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend. After arriving, Wagner allegedly pointed a gun in the direction of one of the deputies.

The deputy fired two shots at Wagner, striking him in the torso, after he refused to drop his weapon.

Wagner was being treated for his wound at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Wagner faces charges of intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery and criminal confinement.

