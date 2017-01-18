Man critical after being rescued from overnight house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A house fire early Wednesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis left a man in critical condition.

Fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Marlowe Avenue, west of Rural Street and Washington Street, just before 1 a.m.

Fire officials say a 74-year-old man had no pulse and was not breathing when firefighters pulled him from the home. He was revived and taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

A firefighter received a slight injury, and a dog was killed in the blaze, Indianapolis Fire Department officials said.

The man’s two caretakers said they left the home about 30 minutes before flames broke out. They told firefighters that candles burning near the front door likely sparked the fire.

Damage to the home was estimated at $20,000.

