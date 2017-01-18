Mother charged in accidental shooting death of 5-year-old daughter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The mother of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in the head, has been charged for the incident.

23-year-old Asia Turentine faces one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and one count of neglect of a dependent.

According to an affidavit, on Saturday, Dec. 31 around 2:03 p.m., officers were sent to the 4006 block of Newburgh Drive on reports of a 5-year-old shot. When officers arrived, they found D-Asia Turentine shot in the head in the master bedroom. She was transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in critical condition at that time.

Detectives eventually received a search warrant of the home.

Officers found a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun from Turentine’s bedroom floor. They also found one 9mm shell casing on the floor, one bullet from the wall, and one bullet from the north wall in the bedroom.

Turentine’s sister, Tonnett Winston, was interviewed by officers at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health and said her sister called her that day and told her D-Asia was dead.

Turentine’s mother, Jennifer Williams, was also interviewed and told officers her daughter was “going through something.” She said she noticed a change in her mood the past 4 or 5 months and her appearance.

Her father told police she bought the gun for self-defense at home.

When detectives interviewed Turentine, she said she came home from her mother’s house with her children. She said when she got home she threw her purse and jacket onto her bed in her bedroom, put her kids down for a nap, and then went to sleep on the couch in the living room around noon that day. While she was asleep, she heard a gunshot and her daughter scream. She said when she got up she saw her son run from her room to his bedroom. When she went into her bedroom she said she saw her daughter closing her eyes. Turentine told police she called 911 and opened her front door and started screaming, court documents state.

